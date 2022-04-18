Steers sell to 652c, average 378c at Mareeba

There was a total yarding 1006 head yarded at Mareeba last week including 34 sold open auction.

The sale averaged 350.71c/kg, averaging $1251.89/head.

The yarding consisted of 70 bulls averaging 296.5c selling to a top of 452.2c, two bobby calves averaging 598.2c selling to a top of 598.2c, 373 cows averaging 269.3c selling to a top of 334.2c, 243 steers averaging 378.1c selling to a top of 652.2c, 57 heifers averaging 355.7c selling to a top of 504.2c, 40 yearling bulls averaging 475.2c selling to a top of 550c, 67 yearling heifers averaging 417.4c selling to a top of 466.2c, 120 yearling steers averaging 487.5c selling to a top of 466.2c, 33 cows and 33 calves at $900, and one cow and calf at $350.