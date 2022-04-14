Strong and stable prices at Gracemere

Combined agents yarded 3416 head at Gracemere yesterday, comprising 2051 steers, 822 heifers, 480 cows, 50 cows and calves and 13 bulls.

Cattle were drawn from as far North as Bowen and Collinsville, south to Miriam Vale and all local areas in between.

With a slightly mixed quality yarding on hand, some due to the increasing dry seasons, the market eased over most descriptions, although the better-quality cattle still met with strong competition.

The usual processors and feeder operators were present, although not all in full operation and restockers were not as plentiful.

Yearling crossbred heifers met with strong competition reaching 658c and weaner steers topped at 776c.



Slaughter steers sold to 402c, average 366c, steers 500-600kg reached 476c, average 413c, steers 400-500kg sold to 578c, average 476c, steers 330-400kg reached 594c, average 513c, steers 280-330kg made 704c, average 565c, steers 200-280kg sold to 776c, average 621c, and steers under 200kg sold to 776c, average 659c.

Slaughter cows sold to 323c, average 306c, cows 500-600kg reached 392c, average 309c, cows 400-500kg reached 394c, average 306c, cows 330-400kg reached 350c, average 294c, and cows under 330kg made 310c, average 302c.

Slaughter heifers sold to 424c, average 350c, heifers 400-500kg reached 470c, average 369c, heifers 330-400kg made 500c, average 430c, heifers 280-330kg made 586c, average 460c, heifers 200-280kg reached 658c, average 557c, and heifers under 200kg made 604c, average 525c.

Cows and calves sold to $3650/unit, average $2099/unit.

Bulls over 600kg made 342c, average 324c, and bulls 500-600kg sold to 330c, average 310c.



HIGHLIGHTS:

Wildman Partnership, Gogango, sold Brangus steers for 476c weighing 539kg to return $2567/hd. Olderfleet Cattle Co, Mt Coolon, sold Brahman steers for 448c weighing 508kg to return $2278/hd. EA Webster, Gracemere, sold Charbray feeder steers for 502c, weighing 456kg to return $2290/hd.



JCBL Weiland Family, Miriam Vale, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 548c weighing 376kg to return $2061/hd. Allambee Cattle Co, Acadia Valley, sold a run of 128 Hereford cross steers to top at 594c weighing 333kg to return $1948/hd. Alma Park Farms, Wowan, sold Angus steers for 576c weighing 322kg to return $1858/hd.



Spelta Grazing, Gogango, sold Euro cross steers for 772c weighing 235kg to return $1814/hd. Doug Shaw, The Caves, sold Droughtmaster steers for 718c weighing 214kg to return $1538/hd. J Grange, Dululu, sold Charbray Droughtmaster steers for 760c weighing 205kg to return $1563/hd.



W and K Hale Sarina, sold Brangus steers for 758c weighing 199kg to return $1511/hd. Olsson Farming, Wowan, sold Shorthorn cross weaner steers for 770c weighing 186kg to return $1432/hd. GJ Besch, Bajool, sold Droughtmaster cows for 327c weighing 495kg to return $1620/hd.

Parker Cattle Co, Alton Downs, sold heavy weight Brangus heifers for 392c weighing 545kg to return $2137/hd. Spelta Grazing, Gogango, sold Euro cross heifers for 628c weighing 275kg to return $1733/hd. JG and MA McCartney, Baralaba, sold Brangus weaner heifers for 626c weighing 253kg to return $1584/hd.



R and R Milne, Baralaba, sold Charbray heifers for 634c weighing 224kg to return $1421/hd. Calliweera Cattle Co, Morinish, sold Charbray weaner heifers for 658c weighing 201kg to return $1327/hd. DK and KL Kenny, Marlborough, sold Brahman cross heifers for 444c weighing 372kg to return $1654/hd.