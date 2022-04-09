Fisher fined 12k in Townsville Court

A local fisher has been fined $12,000 in the Townsville Magistrates Court for a range of fishing offences in the Blacksoil Creek area. Photo supplied.

A local fisher has been fined $12,000 in the Townsville Magistrates Court for a range of fishing offences in the Blacksoil Creek area.

The Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol were alerted to the activity after a tip off from a member of the public.

READ MORE: Karumba police called to knife attack at sea

READ MORE: Day two of the North Queensland Field Days attract strong crowds

The fisher pleaded guilty to possessing:

2 fishing nets

unmarked crab pot

17 undersize mud crab

3 barramundi less than 58cm

1 giant queen fish less than 50cm

3 mud crab claws without the carapace

5 female mud crab claws without the carapace

8 mud crabs in excess of the limit.

The Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol monitored the fisher's activities in Blacksoil Creek south of Townsville over the course of a month through active surveillance including drones.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries and Minister for Rural Communities Mark Furner said it was a great example of the QBFP using latest technology to build a case against repeat offending.

Mr Furner said while the vast majority of fishers did the right thing, offenders would be detected and they would be prosecuted.

"QBFP first became aware of this fisher's activities as a result of information provided via the toll-free 24-hour Fishwatch 1800 017 116 Hotline," he said.

"All fishers need to be aware of the laws that ensure the sustainability of our fisheries resources.

"This prosecution outcome is a powerful reminder offending is not supported by our community and penalties can be severe."

Information regarding Queensland's fishing regulations can be found on the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries website.

Want news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the North Queensland Register newsletter below.

