Revamped NQ Field Days attract 5000 strong crowd

The revamped 2022 Rotary NQ Field Days have officially wrapped up with over 5000 attendees walking through the gates.

The two-day event took place on April 7 and 8 at Reid Park located in the centre of Townsville.

The event returned after an eight year hiatus under new combined Townsville and Burdekin Rotary management to showcase the latest in agriculture innovation.

The event was last held locally 2014 with this year's occasion welcoming more than 200 exhibitors across agriculture, mining and industry.

Rotary NQ Field Days committee vice-chairman John Larkin labelled the event as a success.

"It brings both agriculture and industry together," Mr Larkin said.

"It provides businesses with an opportunity to engage with their customers, create connections and provides opportunities for exhibitors to showcase the latest advances in equipment and technologies.

"This has the potential to become a significant event on the Townsville calendar, an economic injection for the city and a tool for industry and suppliers and, in turn, that will provide vital assistance back through to our clubs."

Minister for Agriculture and Northern Australia David Littleproud attended the event and praised the record turnout.

Mio Farming and Mio Collage AgForce, Ricky Mio, and Minister for Agriculture and Northern Australia, David Littleproud. Photo: Zoe Thomas.

"It is a reflection of Australian agriculture," Mr Littleproud said.

"For the first time in the nation's history, we're going to go 80-billion dollars, whereas six to seven years ago, we were only getting 47-billion dollars.

"There is a lot of confidence out there, and farmers are out ready to spend money, which means they spend money locally to go back into North Queensland.

"This is where Australian agriculture is going to grow."

The event officially opened on Thursday with Townsville City Council Acting mayor Mark Molachino in attendance.

Mr Molachino praised the event's role in shining the spotlight on the mining, agriculture and rural industries that support Townsville and the surrounding area.

"We know the field days is a hub of information, sales deals and contract signings, and the opportunity for local businesses to tap into visitors who travel across the state to attend these great field days," he said.

"It's great to see how our crucial industries are adapting and evolving through new equipment, practices, and of course, innovation.

"The city of Townsville and the region that surrounds us is on the cusp of a new and exciting period, with billions of dollars of public and private investment to be invested into our communities in the coming years."

The Pezzelato family travelled from the Atherton Tablelands to attend the event. Photo: Zoe Thomas.

Vice-chairman Larkin said the field days were four years in the making, since the combined Rotary Clubs of Townsville and Burdekin were approached to re-establish the event.

"Our thanks go to our key partners and sponsors, without which we would not have been able to deliver the event," Mr Larkin said.

Mr Larkin also praised more than 100 volunteers who donated more than 1000 volunteer hours for the event.

"We have received some great feedback from our exhibitors, with some indicating they will be returning in 2024."

Stay tuned for next week's edition of the North Queensland Register for the full event wrap up.

