Why George Christensen quit the LNP

MP George Christensen has quit the Liberal National Party.

The Mackay-based MP made the announcement on his Facebook page on Thursday, just days before the election is due to be called.



Mr Christensen already said he wouldn't be re-contesting the seat of Dawson.



Having been a member of the party for almost three decades, he said the decision had not come easily, but he could no longer stand by as it strayed from its conservative values.



"My resignation should come as no surprise given the public disenchantment I have expressed about the party's direction, particularly its support of a net zero target and, more so its failure to take action against vaccine mandates and destructive pandemic policies," he said.



He said he joined the then National Party in the late 1990s because it was the party for conservatives, but that was no longer the case.

"In 2022, the Liberal National Party - as an extension of the Liberal Party - seems anything but conservative, and thus, it is no longer my party," he said.

"The party needs to undertake some serious soul searching about what - and who - it stands for.



"If it wants to be all things to all people, including the Left, then it will do so without the support of conservative voters, and this will see it in inhabiting the Opposition benches for many a moon."



It is unclear if he will pursue politics as an independent or member of a minor party, but he said more information about his departure would be released in the coming days.



Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox is the LNP's new candidate for Dawson, who will run against Labor candidate Shane Hamilton.



Mr Christensen joined the Young Nationals at 15, was state president of the Young Nationals in 2003-2004, and was Mackay zone vice-president of the Nationals in 2007-2008.

He also worked as an electorate officer and press secretary for former Nationals Member for Dawson De-Anne Kelly for three years.

With a degree in journalism and community newspaper experience, George founded a publishing business producing community newspapers for the Walkerston and Northern Beaches communities of Mackay.

He was a councillor for six years, first on the Mackay City Council, and then the amalgamated Mackay Regional Council.

George still lives in the city of Mackay where he was born and raised, now sharing his home with wife April.



