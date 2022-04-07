Quality restocker pens achieve high rates at Gracemere

QUALITY offerings kept bidding competition running high at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange prime and store sale, where the steer price peaked at 798c for a Brangus line on Wednesday.



The European Union-accredited weaners, drawn from BJ and LJ Moretti, Wowan, weighed 170kg and returned $1362/head to top the sale.



Morgan Harris, TopX Gracemere, said the strong price reflected the quality of the livestock presented.



"All good quality restocker pens achieved high rates, with a few runs of steers getting close to eight hundred cents per kilo and heifers pushing close to seven hundred cents per kilo," Mr Harris said.



"Feeder steers were dearer in places too, bucking the national trend of easing prices, which could be due to large, quality lines being offered this week."



In total, combined agents yarded 2912 head of cattle drawn from all local areas along with a large draft from the Collinsville District. Quality was mixed, however condition was good throughout the yarding. Competition came from two major processors along with a couple of smaller operations which maintained values similar to last sale.



Slaughter steers sold to 380c, average 339c, steers 500-600kg reached 504c, average 443c, steers 400-500kg sold to 540c, average 478c, steers 330-400kg reached 626c, average 505c, steers 280-330kg made 700c, average 603c, steers 200-280kg sold to 782c, average 681c, and steers under 200kg sold to 798c, average 723c.

Slaughter cows sold to 368c, average 332c, cows 500-600kg reached 379c, average 326c, cows 400-500kg reached 330c, average 307c, and cows 330-400kg reached 310c, average 267c.

Slaughter heifers sold to 424c, average 421c, heifers 400-500kg reached 488c, average 429c, heifers 330-400kg made 544c, average 425c, heifers 280-330kg made 614c, average 497c, heifers 200-280kg reached 640c, average 519c, and heifers under 200kg made 694c, average 578c.

Cows and calves sold to $3200/unit, average $2244/unit.

Bulls over 600kg made 390c, average 333c, bulls 500-600kg sold to 390c, average 342c and bulls 400-500kg reached 414c, average 345c.



HIGHLIGHTS:

G and J New, Nebo, sold No.0 Brahman cross steers for 472c weighing 479kg to return $2262/hd. JF and CA Ellrott, Collinsville, sold No.0 Brahman steers for 510c weighing 427kg to return $2181/hd. C Huntly, Ridgelands, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 540c weighing 426kg to return $2305/hd. A Gibson, Mt Larcom, sold Brahman feeder steers for 594c weighing 348kg to return $2069/hd. SG and J Davies sold No.2 Charbray cross steers for 664c weighing 319kg to return $2119 /hd.



Lucas Cattle Co, Gayndah, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for 676c weighing 293kg to return $1981/hd. T Franks, Alton Downs, sold Brangus steers to average 760c weighing 275kg to return $2095/hd. Calibre Grazing, Dixalea, sold Limousin cross weaner steers for 760c weighing 236kg to return $1799/hd. D and T Muscat, Dows Creek, sold Brangus weaner steers topping at 782c to average 218kg to return $1687/hd.

Olwin Pty Ltd sold Senepol cross cows for 336c weighing 723kg to return $2433/hd. Warwick Park Pastoral Co, Middlemount, sold Brangus cross heifers for 424c weighing 515kg to return $2176/hd. JG and MA McCartney, Marlborough, sold No.0 Brahman heifers for 488c weighing 436kg to return $2130/hd. J and B Collins, Calliope sold Droughtmaster heifers for 524c weighing 392kg to return $2054/hd.



SG and J Davies sold Charbray cross heifers for 614c weighing 295kg to return $1815/hd. Melrose Grazing, Morinish, sold Shorthorn cross weaner heifers for 598c weighing 285kg to return $1705/hd. Calibre Grazing, Dixalea, sold Limousin cross weaner heifers for 604c weighing 240kg to return $1450/hd. Paul CzIslowski, Yeppoon, sold Brangus weaner heifers for 694c weighing 156kg to return $1087/hd. A and J Bauer, Baralaba, sold cows and calves for $2750/unit.