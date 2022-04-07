Most cattle lift in value at Emerald

Numbers eased by a little over 300 head to see 1250 penned at Emerald today.

Quality on offer was generally very good, with a mostly local yarding, buyers tended to go a bit harder, seeing most descriptions lift in value, some by as much as 39 cents.

In the prime section bullocks over 550kg sold to 426c/kg to average 402c, heavy heifers over 400kg coming under feeder and prime competition reached 494c to average 452c, heavy cows over 520kg topped at 352c to average 345c, cows 450-520kg made as much as 349c to average 328c, while bulls over 600kg sold to 320c.

In the store section, heavy feeder steers 400-500kg reached 548c to average 483c, trade feeder steers 350-400kg sold to 580c to average 510c, 280-350kg steers topped at 676c to average 619c, weaner steers 200-280kg made as much as 780c to average 707c, while light steers under 200kg sold to 742c. Trade feeder heifers 350-400kg sold to 506c to average 480c, 280-350kg heifers topped at 674c to average 484c, weaner heifers 200-280kg made as much as 586c to average 505c, while light heifers under 200kg sold to 700c. There were no cows and calves to quote this week.

The Sibson family, Cotherstone, Dysart, had their Droughtmaster cross cows to 348c for 546kg and $1902, while Carl and Eliza Siller, Monkana, Capella, had their Euro cross cows to 344c for 588kg and $2025. The Epping Forest Santa heifers from Clermont had their 330kg heifers to 518c and $1714, while Dozer and Cheyenne Loudon, Karinda, Springsure,offered 314kg Euro cross steers to 656c and $2060.



The Esmond family, Lucknow, Capella, sold 488kg Santa cross steers to 464c and $2265, while Adrian Robinson, Capella, had his 410kg Brangus steers make 548c and $2247. Mitchell Lansdowne and Theresa Lawrence, Southernwood, Willows, offered 350kg Santa cross steers to 576c and $2016, while The Daniels family, Stonybrook, Springsure, offered 418kg Santa heifers to 494c and $2069.



Ben and Hayley Hutton, Waratah, Clermont, sold 273kg Speckle weaner steers to 688c and $1881, while Mark and Donna Kemp's Euro weaner heifers in from, Yungaba, Capella, made to 720c for 225kg and $1623. Greg Perry, Glendon, Emerald, had 308kg Droughtmaster weaner steers to 676c and $2082, while Kerry and Cathy Truloff, The Firs, Willows, offered 208kg Brahman weaner steers to 692c and $1439.