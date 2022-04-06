Yearling steers sell to 624c, average 593c at Mareeba

There was a total yarding 961 head at Mareeba on Tuesday including 22 sold open auction.

The sale averaged 428.95c/kg, averaging $1216.52/head.

The yarding consisted of 68 bulls averaging 357.2c selling to a top of 440c, 243 cows averaging 290.2c selling to a top of 348.2c, 203 steers averaging 417.5c selling to a top of 602.2c, 61 heifers averaging 366.7c selling to a top of 418.2c, 114 yearling bulls averaging 488.3c selling to a top of 522.2c, 25 yearling heifers averaging 428.3c selling to a top of 478.2c, 225 yearling steers averaging 593.1c selling to a top of 624.2c, five cows and five calves at $2650, three cows and three calves at $2100, two cows and two calves at $1800, three cows and three calves at $1650, eight cows and eight calves at $2450, and one cow and one calf at $2200.