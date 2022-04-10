Talk of the North: building on an unknown beef connection

My Oupa, Patrick Potgieter, with one of his stud Brahman bulls on his property in Rhodesia.

The regulars at the Charters Towers saleyard would be becoming familiar with my presence on the ground by now.



I am making an effort to regularly attend local sales in an effort to build industry connections, but also to expand my own knowledge.



Every time I drive through those sale gates a wave of nerves wash over me. I am new to the beef industry and even more so to writing market reports.



Without a doubt questions of uncertainty pop into my head.

What if I don't ask the right questions? What if I make a fool of myself? These producers are going to see straight through me.



However, my internal fears couldn't be more wrong.



Everyone has been so lovely and welcomed me into the fold.



Vendors are interested to know who I am and where I've come from, agents have been patient with any naive questions I may have and point me in the direction of who I should speak with.



While I live in a small unit in Townsville, I do have my own connection to the beef world, which I learnt more of just as I started with North Queensland Register.



While in Zimbabwe, my grandfather used to breed stud Brahman bulls and also ran his own commercial cattle operation. As a little kid, I just knew my Oupa had 'cows'. It's only now as an adult that I am learning about the extent of his cattle enterprise from a business and livelihood perspective.



Before the Brahman breed was introduced into Rhodesia at the time, he bred stud Afrikaner cattle; a deep red coloured animal with long lateral upward curved horns.



My grandpa later sold his stud herd and bought Brahmans. He was very progressive in his area at the time using genetics from America and South Africa to conduct artificial insemination.

I often remember going out to his farm and just watching him; you could see the mutual respect between man and beast.

I sadly never got the chance to tell him I would one day end up working in agriculture. I wish I could talk to him about my role now; all the things he could teach me.



So, while I may sometimes wonder around like a 'headless chook' at the saleyards, please know your kindness does not go unnoticed. In fact, it's what keeps me coming back every week to slowly, but surely build up my confidence and knowledge.



I am always up for a natter to learn as much as I can.

