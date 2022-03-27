Horticulture builds connections in Brisbane

For a second year in a row Queensland and Brisbane will play host to Hort Connections from June 6-8, the biggest event on the national horticulture calendar.

The rare return event is a product of COVID-19 and the cancellation of the 2020 edition.

Following a difficult first 18 months of the pandemic Hort Connection drew a record crowd in 2021.

With greater confidence again around travel, this year promises to be bigger and better than ever with plenty of pent-up interest in networking, picking up on the latest trends, and doing some great deals with suppliers.

The theme for Hort Connections 2022 - Growing Together - will highlight the importance for every sector of the horticulture industry to come together to build a stronger more resilient food system to feed local and international consumers.

Hort Connections speakers and exhibitors will showcase the latest research, technologies, and innovations to offer new perspectives on how the industry can grow together.

Growcom will be out in force at the conference, with a significant presence on the trade show floor where we'll be sharing with growers the new features of our industry leading business improvement programs Hort360 and Fair Farms.

We'll also be helping to celebrate the launch of Future Fields, the new strategic plan for the Queensland fresh produce sector and supply chain.

To recognise the tough times faced by growers over the past couple of years, including the recent rain and flooding disaster across southern Queensland, Growcom through our industry partnership with AUSVEG is offering growers the opportunity to purchase all-access passes, including entry to the Gala Dinner,for only $500.

This offer is of unrivalled value for any event of this calibre and will only be available until April 29 and can be secured using the Growcom registration link: bit.ly/HC22Growcom

You don't need to be a Growcom member to be eligible for the discount, but do need to identify as a grower.

In particular we would love to see as many growers as possible take advantage of this offer who haven't considered attending Hort Connections before.

While Hort Connections for many growers isn't an event they'd need to attend every year, if you're in the horticulture industry you definitely need to go at least once, if nothing else than to take in and appreciate the extraordinary diversity, sophistication and scale of the national fresh produce sector.