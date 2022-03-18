Backgrounder and lotfeeders battle over quality steer run at Gracemere

A BACKGROUNDER sourcing cattle to finish on a leucaena crop drove bidding competition across a 145-head Brahman feeder line at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) prime and store sale on Wednesday, pushing prices to reach 525c.



The quality run averaged 390kg to make a return of $2052/head for vendor Needham Family Trust, Marlborough.



Josh Heck, GDL Rockhampton, said the Banana-based backgrounder was able to secure the lion's run of the offering.



"The line was European Union accredited so they attracted a range of buyers and sold very well," Mr Heck said.



Other highlights in the feeder runs included a Yarrabee Rural Industries, Dingo, 32-head Santa Gertrudis steer offering which peaked at 552c and weighed 410kg to return $2195/head.



In total, combined agents yarded 2833 head of cattle in good condition, which were drawn from as far north as Pentland and the local catchment area.



The buying panel had the usual line-up of feeder and processor buyers, as well as restockers from local and southern districts.



Slaughter steers sold to 492c, average 432c, steers 500-600kg reached 504c, average 484c, steers 400-500kg sold to 552c, average 501c, steers 330-400kg reached 616c, average 537c, steers 280-330kg made 740c, average 595c, steers 200-280kg sold to 854c, average 695c, and steers under 200kg sold to 900c, average 814c.

Slaughter cows sold to 390c, average 383c, cows 500-600kg reached 423c, average 374c, cows 400-500kg reached 448c, average 372c, and cows 330-400kg reached 456c, average 428c.

Slaughter heifers sold to 486c, average 423c, heifers 400-500kg reached 540c, average 453c, heifers 330-400kg made 598c, average 508c, heifers 280-330kg made 646c, average 545c, heifers 200-280kg reached 764c, average 649c, and heifers under 200kg made 826c, average 732c.

Cows and calves sold to $3550/unit, average $2975/unit.

Bulls over 600kg made 396c, average 339c.



J and T Mylrea, Calliope, sold Brahman steers for 542c weighing 378kg to return $2050/hd. Mt Stuart Trust, Capella, sold No.1 Grey Brahman steers for 526c weighing 371kg to return $1957/hd. Jindah Pastoral, Bucca, sold Charbray cross weaner steers for 738c weighing 356kg to return $1889/hd.



E and T Jones, Dalma, sold Charbray steers for 680c weighing 294kg to return $2001/hd. Spelta Grazing, Gogango, sold Euro cross steers for 772c weighing 278kg to return $2152/hd. David and Joan Dingle, Mt Larcom, sold Droughtmaster steers for 722c weighing 284kg to return $2051/hd. B and M Woodard, Duaringa, sold a pen of EU Brangus weaner steers for 854c weighing 198kg to return $1695/hd.



A and V Gabel, Wowan, sold Brahman cows for 386c weighing 615kg to return $2378/hd. Brookston Pastoral, Nebo, sold a run of 194 Charbray, Brangus and Brahman cows topping at 386c weighing 547kg to return $2054/hd. Richard Thomson, Dalma, sold Brangus heifers for 540c weighing 498kg to return $2689/hd.



Mt Stuart Trust, Capella, sold No.1 Grey Brahman heifers for 514c weighing 350kg to return $1800/hd. L and C Stewart, Comet, sold Brangus weaner heifers for 696c weighing 241kg to return $1677/hd. Booth Bros, St Lawrence, sold 45 Brahman heifers for 682c weighing 216kg to return $1474/hd. Cashmere Cattle Co, Pentland, sold Droughtmaster cross cows and calves for $3550/unit.











