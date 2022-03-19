Man charged with assaulting police after Cloncurry pub brawl

Three men have been charged after a pub brawl in Cloncurry, with one accused of assaulting a police office.

Police said that at about 8.40pm on Friday, March 11, they were called to a licensed premises in Cloncurry where three men were allegedly causing a disturbance.

Police arrested three men involved however a police officer sustained facial injuries during the incident.

A 31-year-old Home Hill man was charged with commit public nuisance and obstruct police officer.

A 51-year-old Richmond man was charged with commit public nuisance, obstruct police officer and assault police officer.

A 48-year-old Cloncurry man was charged with commit public nuisance and serious assault police officer causing bodily harm.

All men were released on bail to appear before the Cloncurry Magistrates Court on April 14.

