Growers: Urannah Dam can expand export potential

Bowen Gumlu Growers general manager Ry Collins says the dam will provide water security for local growers. Photo: Supplied

North Queensland growers are already imagining the benefits Urannah Dam could bring to their export and production potential, following news the federal government will inject $483 million into the project.



If built, the dam would unlock 103 gigalitres of water and help nearby producers develop 20,000 hectares of irrigated land.



Ry Collins, general manager of Bowen Gumlu Growers representing local horticultural growers, said it would provide water security for local growers.



"Urannah Dam will greatly expand export potential for north Queensland agriculture, offering a catalytic opportunity for increased industry output in our region and taking more of our produce to high value markets around the world," he said.

"A reliable water supply will give growers and industry suppliers the confidence to expand their operations and increase business investment in new production, technology, supply chain infrastructure and jobs.



"Capturing more water before it goes out to sea makes more sense for the environment, more sense for local growers and will drought proof our region.

"A lot of farmers already have their own dam infrastructure on their properties, but the project will provide an option to tap into that water source, if growers were to experience potential multi-years of drought."

The site where the Urannah Dam could soon be built. Photo: Bowen River Utilities.

The Urannah dam project is spearheaded by Bowen River Utilities, a privately-led proponent group for water infrastructure within Australia.

Bowen River Utilities work in partnership with Bowen Collinsville Enterprise, which comprises a group of local business leaders and community advocates committed to economic growth in the local region.

Bowen River Utilities CEO James Benjamin said the project was the first major dam to be built in the country in decades.



"This capital funding investment has been years in the making and we are so thrilled to at last be able to deliver on our promise to north Queensland residents, who have patiently waited for this project for generations, that we will build Urannah," Mr Benjamin said.



"It is twice the size of Sydney Harbour and it will transform the Whitsundays and Isaac regions - delivering jobs, water security as well as export opportunities through the massive enhancement of the agriculture industry."



Mr Benjamin said whilst the dam was currently a private project, once completed, it would be handed back to the taxpayer and become a Queensland government asset.



Bowen Collinsville Enterprise chairman Paul McLaughlin said locals were excited.

The project will deliver 1200 jobs during construction, which is expected to take three years, as well as 650 ongoing roles.

"Our local population has been declining but the investment announcement today will mean locals can stay to work and raise their families here," he said.

Member for Burdekin, Dale Last, said the project benefits had been well known for several years.

Bowen River Utilities requested the funding through the National Water Infrastructure Development Fund to cover 50 per cent of construction costs for Urannah Dam. The company will source the remaining funding from the private market.

The project now awaits state completion of the contracts that will allow the federal funds to be released.

"Both levels of government came together to fix Paradise Dam so surely they can come together to Build Urannah," Mr Benjamin said.



