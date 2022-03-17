State flood assistance available for Croydon and Etheridge communities

Croydon and Etheridge communities can now access disaster assistance after a low pressure trough caused severe thunderstorms and flooding last month.

Assistance will be provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-Queensland Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).

The disaster funding supports communities impacted by the week-long deluge from February one to seven.

Minister for Emergency Management and National Recovery and Resilience, Senator Bridget McKenzie said the Croydon Shire Council and Etheridge Shire Council are the latest LGAs to receive assistance as impacts of the floods are understood.

"An unstable air-mass produced multiple days of extreme showers and storms over far north Queensland, which resulted in damaged roads and other essential public infrastructure," Senator McKenzie said.

"Funding is made available to the two councils to help with clean-up efforts and towards repairing the damage so the community can get back on its feet as soon as possible."

Queensland Minister for Fire and Emergency Services, Mark Ryan, said the joint funding will support the long-term recovery of communities impacted by recent rainfall.

"Widespread flooding has touched so much of the state in recent weeks and we are providing help wherever it is needed," Minister Ryan said.

"The north west has not been forgotten and the communities of Croydon and Etheridge will be provided with all the support needed to get them through this most recent onslaught of rain.

"The funding will help with cleaning up any debris and repair of essential public assets such as roads, culverts and floodways."



DRFA assistance is available to Carpentaria, Croydon, Etheridge and Mareeba areas in response to the Far North Queensland Low Pressure Trough, 1 - 7 February 2022 event.

For more information visit the Queensland Government website.



