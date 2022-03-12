Birdsville Big Red Bash sold out for 2022

The three day Birdsville Big Red Bash is officially sold out - with around 10,000 revellers set to hit the world's most remote music festival in July.

Managing Director of the Outback Music Festival Group Greg Donovan said the remaining 5pc of tickets sold out in the last few days a little earlier than anticipated.



"We're operating in different times at the moment so the sell-out has taken a little longer, but we feel incredibly grateful that it's happened and we're on our way to another amazing event," Mr Donovan said.



"This will be the biggest year we've ever had."

The line-up for the Birdsville Big Red Bash features headline acts Jimmy Barnes and Missy Higgins joined by Kasey Chambers, Jon Stevens, Kate Ceberano, Richard Clapton, The Rolling Stones Review Starring: Adalita, Tex Perkins & Tim Rogers, Bjorn Again, Sarah McLeod, Shannon Noll, Ash Grunwald, Jack Jones, Dragon, The Radiators, Mick Thomas (Wedding Parties Anything), Mi Sex, Chocolate Starfish, Steve Balbi, Bachelor Girl and Mel Dyer.

The 2021 Birdsville Big Red Bash was the first major multi-day music festival to run since COVID hit Australia, and Mr Donovan said they moved heaven and earth to get it off the ground.



"The COVID protocols we put in place were extraordinary, and day by day we had a new set of hurdles to overcome - from performers in hot spots to additional government requirements," he said.



"But we did it, and didn't have a single outbreak resulting from the event. We're lucky to operate exclusively outdoors and on a huge event footprint with the biggest concert space in Australia. That combined with the vaccine levels will help keep us all safe again this year."

The 2022 Big Red Bash will take place at Big Red sanddune, 35km west of Birdsville from July 5-7.

