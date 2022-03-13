What it's like policing in McKinlay's one officer station

Queensland Police Service asked officers around the state to reflect on their role and explain why they love what they do.

They included Senior Constable Anne Collis, Officer-in-Charge of McKinlay Station, 220km south east of Mount Isa.

Sen Const Collis joined Queensland Police in 2011 and worked at Brisbane, Mount Isa and Cloncurry before putting her hand up to run the remote one-officer station in 2018.

She thought she had found the right balance between combining a passion for helping her community with a love of the outback and although McKinlay was isolated, she was never lonely.

"I just love that there's almost nobody out here, but at the same time there is a strong sense of community and people don't hesitate to come together to help each other," she said.

"Being in charge of your own station also means you become skilled at every aspect of policing.

"It's been great to have a work life balance and be a part of my community."

