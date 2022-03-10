Brangus weaner steers reach 902c at Gracemere

Combined agents yarded 3024 head at Gracemere on Wednesday, comprising 1784 steers, 904 heifers, 306 cows, 52 cows and calves and 30 bulls. Cattle were drawn from Collinsville and Bowen in the north, south to Taroom and the usual local areas.

Quality, although mixed in some classes, was good overall. The usual feeders were present and operating with one processor not operating while another returned to the panel following flood repairs.

There was a slight easing tendency in values through the yard, although cows improved in value with the lift in quality on offer.

Slaughter steers sold to 454c, average 440c, steers 500-600kg reached 512c, average 478c, steers 400-500kg sold to 558c, average 507c, steers 330-400kg reached 668c, average 586c, steers 280-330kg made 784c, average 658c, steers 200-280kg sold to 878c, average 723c, and steers under 200kg sold to 902c, average 787c.

Slaughter cows sold to 386c, average 381c, cows 500-600kg reached 390c, average 381c, cows 400-500kg reached 496c, average 390c, and cows 330-400kg reached 372c.

Heifers 400-500kg reached 512c, average 495c, heifers 330-400kg made 590c, average 519c, heifers 280-330kg made 638c, average 549c, heifers 200-280kg reached 746c, average 615c, and heifers under 200kg made 796c, average 698c.

Cows and calves sold to $3300/unit, average $2579/unit.

Bulls over 600kg made 396c, average 339c, and bulls 500-600kg sold to 424c, average 352c.

LJ and BL Christensen, Theodore, sold steers for 454c weighing 682kg to return $3099/hd. Keith Schneider, Ridgelands, sold Brahman steers for 512c weighing 550kg to return $2842/hd. Wiltshire Cattle Co, Garnant, sold Droughtmaster steers for 482c weighing 520kg to return $2509/hd.



Barlow Cattle Co, Dingo, sold Brangus steers for 558c weighing 438kg to return $2447/hd. J Shannon, Goovigen, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 602c weighing 384kg to return $2315/hd. Coorumburra Rural Enterprises, Marlborough, sold No.1 Brangus steers for 722c weighing 327kg to return $2366/hd.



J and Y Galea, Sarina, sold Brangus cross weaner steers for 784c weighing 288kg to return $2259/hd. M and J Stanke, Ridgelands, sold Brangus weaner steers for 778c weighing 284kg to return $2210/hd. P and TM Schulte, Koumala, sold Brangus steers for 862c weighing 243kg to return $2098/hd.



Aidan Daly, Brightly, sold Brangus weaner steers for 902c weighing 182kg to return $1646/hd. Rowlands family, Comet, sold Charbray cows for 386c weighing 721kg to return $2785/hd. Atkinson and Co, Yaamba, sold Droughtmaster cows for 385c weighing 674kg to return $2596/hd.



Spann family, Goovigen, sold Droughtmaster cows for 382c weighing 635kg to return $2428/hd. GA and DK Bidgood, Thangool, sold Brahman heifers for 532c weighing 380kg to return $2026/hd. J Pitman, Goovigen, sold Charbray heifers for 590c weighing 343kg to return $2028/hd. Lake Elphinstone Partnership, Nebo, sold Brahman cross heifers for 612c weighing 310kg to return $1902/hd.



T Warner, Lake Mary, sold Brangus weaner heifers topping at 740c averaging 208kg to return $1537/hd. Shaztatts P/L, Sarina Range, sold Murray Grey cross weaner heifers for 762c weighing 165kg to return $1257/hd. Sir Graham McCamley, Bondoola, sold Brahman heifers for 708c weighing 198kg to return $1403/hd.