Heifers 200-320kg sell to 750c at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 3669 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 1599 prime cattle and 2070 store cattle.

The prime cattle consisted of 631 bullocks, 239 heifers, 656 cows and 73 bulls. Store cattle consisted of 1187 steers, 192 mickeys, 653 heifers and 38 cows and calves.

Cattle comprised very good lines of quality prime bullocks and cows, with the biggest percentage of bullocks yarded this year.

The yarding was drawn from Hughenden, Richmond, Georgetown, Einsaleigh, Mt Garnet, Tully, Clermont, Murray Upper, Collinsville, Aramac, Cloncurry, as well as local and coastal areas.

Prime quotes:

Bullocks were quoted 15c easier, heifers were 15c easier, cows were 10c easier, and bulls were 10-15c easier on last week's rates.

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 500c and averaged 434c, and those over 500kg topped at 490c to average 417c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 546c and averaged 413c, while heifers over 540kg topped at 382c, averaging 382c. Cows under 400kg made 490c and averaged 331c, while cows over 400kg reached 400c, averaging 367c. Bulls under 600kg made 420c and averaged 394c, while bulls over 600kg reached 400c to average 347c.

Bullocks topped at 434.2c on a/c Welcome Downs that weighed 636kg to return $2761/hd. Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c Devonport Cattle Co that sold for 382.2c, weighing 547kg to return $2091/hd. The top pen of cows was sold by JW and CN Gilmore, for 378.2c, weighing 569kg to return $2150/hd. Bulls sold on a/c KI and JR Middleton topped at 420c and weighed 535kg, to return $2247/hd.

Store quotes:

Store cattle consisted of quality runs of Brahman and crossbred cattle with smaller runs of heifers. All sold into a market that reflects the change in seasonal conditions due to lack of a continued wet season.

Steers under 200kg reached 702c to average 668c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 704c, averaging 585c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 590c and averaged 498c and steers over 400kg sold to 506c to average 494c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 714c, averaging 459c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 690c and averaged 575c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 750c, averaging 519c, and heifers 320 - 370kg made 480c to average 480c.

A pen of 12 steers a/c Pemble Livestock made 506.2c and weighed 485kg to return $2455/hd. A pen of 11 steers a/c Parklands made 704.2c/kg and weighed 222 kg to return $1568/hd. A good pen of 13 heifers on a/c H and M Bode made 606.2c weighed 210kg returning $1272/hd. Seven cows and calves sold on a/c W and J Ryan returned $2875/unit.