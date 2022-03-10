ECQ puts out reminder to vote in Richmond by-election

The Electoral Commission of Queensland is reminding people in the Richmond Shire Council area to vote for their next councillor by 6pm this Saturday, March 12.

Commissioner Pat Vidgen said a full postal by-election was underway to elect a new councillor from three candidates.

"Ballot papers have been mailed to about 560 electors enrolled to vote in Richmond Shire, and now it's time for them to have their say about who they want to represent them in council," Mr Vidgen said.

"Only one councillor is being elected so people only need to mark one box on the ballot paper to show their preferred candidate, and all votes must be completed by 6pm on Saturday.

"It's really great to see that more than 50 per cent of the votes have already been completed and returned to us."

Mr Vidgen said voting at the by-election was compulsory, and he reminded electors to follow all the instructions on the voting materials.

"By law there are a few steps that must be followed when completing a postal vote or the vote can be deemed invalid which means it can't be counted," he said.

"You have to detach the ballot paper and complete it, then seal the ballot paper inside the declaration envelope, sign that declaration and have your signature witnessed by an adult who signs the declaration envelope too.

"The declaration envelope then goes inside the reply-paid envelope which has to be mailed back to the ECQ.

"All votes at this by-election must be returned by 5pm on Tuesday 22 March."

The ECQ said anyone who had not received their ballot paper in the mail, or needed a replacement, could pick one up from the Returning Officer at Richmond Shire Council Chambers, 65 Goldring Street, Richmond.

The office will be open from 9am-5pm on 9-11 March, and from 8am-6pm on 12 March.

Also read: Flinders Shire Council release plans to create new Hughenden motel

Also read: Cloncurry Pony Club calling for new members to keep sport going

Also read: Tributes flow for young Townsville father killed in truck crash



Want news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the North Queensland Register newsletter below.

The story ECQ puts out reminder to vote in Richmond by-election first appeared on The North West Star.