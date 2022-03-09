Easter Burketown Barra Fishing competition cancelled

The Burketown Barra Fishing competition has been cancelled for the third year in a row.

Known as the World Barramundi Championships the event normally takes place each Easter on the Albert River at Burketown, with big prizes on offer for the biggest barra.

The event, which normally heralds the start of the tourist season in the Gulf, was cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID in 2020 and again in 2021 and now the organisers the Burketown Barramundi Fishing Association has cancelled the 2022 version.

The Association said it had been cancelled for "a number of reasons" which it did not specify though the continuing impact of the pandemic is likely to be a major factor.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience and hope to see you all when we can plan this event with some degree of certainty that it will come to fruition," the Association said.

The cancelled event in 2020 was due to be the 40th anniversary of the competition.

