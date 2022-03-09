Yearling steers top at 742c, average 647c at Mareeba

There was a total yarding 831 head at Mareeba on Tuesday, including seven sold open auction.

The yard averaged 524.36c, averaging $1505.01/head.

The sale included 49 bulls averaging 340.3c selling to a top of 512.2c, 85 cows averaging 354c selling to a top of 392.2c, 207 steers averaging 467.9c selling to a top of 562.2c, 64 heifers averaging 450.5c selling to a top of 562.2c, 65 yearling bulls averaging 556.9c selling to a top of 668.2c, 89 yearling heifers averaging 554.1c selling to a top of 628.2c, 265 yearling steers averaging 647.5c selling to a top of 742.2c, two cows and two calves at $2440, two cows and two calves at $2000, two cows and two calves at $2500, and one cow and calf at $2560.