How a girl from Zimbabwe ended up a Regi journo

I hope by now my byline is becoming somewhat familiar with Regi readers across online and in the paper.



To be honest, I sometimes feel I stick out like a sore thumb in the Australian agriculture industry.



You see, I wasn't born here. I grew up in Zimbabwe, formerly known as Rhodesia, as the fourth generation on my family's cropping property.



In those days my grandpa and dad grew tobacco along with cotton and other crops.



The tobacco sale floor in the capital of Harare. The biggest sale floor in the Southern Hemisphere at a point in time.

Although I may not have been born here, I feel I can relate to Aussie country kids on some level.



I went to boarding school, home on the farm over weekends, rode my bike for hours until the chain came off, idolised McLeod's Daughters, never wore shoes, mud baths were the best thing ever, watched my Oupa (Afrikaans for grandfather) dip and brand his Brahman cattle, climbed tobacco bales in the barns, fell asleep on sale floors, and still have my dad's old tobacco number memorised.

I may no longer be on the land l grew up on or in the country I was born in, but I do often wonder what my life would have looked like if Zimbabwe didn't experience the political issues it sadly has.



Like so many other young adults in the industry, would my family have had succession planning conversations as a family of three daughters? Discussed the importance of carrying on the family name? Would I have even wanted to stay on the farm?



Our next door neighbour, Mr Steyl, raised this lion cub after its mother was killed by poachers. It was always terrifying going to their house because the lion would roam freely around their garden and stalk you from behind. It was later released into their fenced conservancy area.

I also know I can't dwell on the cards we were dealt and all the what ifs.

Last Saturday I sat in the audience of a women in agriculture panel and realised I am exactly where I am supposed to be in a sort of full circle moment.



Whilst I may not have had the opportunity to completely grow up and immerse myself on our family farm, I am working in an industry I love surrounded by passionate and like minded individuals.

Sharing stories of those who are breaking barriers and stereotypes for the next generation. Those who are inclusive of others who's journey in ag may not have been a linear pathway. Those who are fostering community, growth and continual learning.

I recently bought a Sun Body hat after standing in 40-degree heat at the Charters Towers saleyards. I felt like a bit of a fraud because I don't ride horses and am writing a cattle for dummies 101 guide.



I later realised that my life experience doesn't make me any less worthy. So, you know what? I'm going to wear the damn hat.



I know I still have so much to learn about this industry, but believe me when I tell you I am willing to give it a bloody good crack.



Your patience, understanding and support means the world to me - truly.



I may one day find myself back on the land, but for now, the opportunity to share your stories is pretty great.



