Invisible dangers after a flood

It seems like we can't catch a break - first the fires, then the drought and now floods. Farmers have been affected all around south east Queensland and north east NSW where there is a big clean-up job and damage assessments under way. However, these wet and humid conditions that follow a flood event are the ideal environments for bacterial diseases to thrive posing a risk to yourself as well as staff who are assisting with clean up.

In previous floods the rates of leptospirosis, melioidosis and mosquito borne viruses (Ross River, Barmah Forest virus etc) increase. Incubation periods are 5-15 days for leptospirosis, 1-21 days for melioidosis and 2-15 for mosquito borne viruses although symptoms can present up to 30 days after.

Symptoms include:

Leptospirosis - flu like symptoms, red eyes, stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, cough, yellowing of skin and eyes, skin rash.

Melioidosis - Fever, pain/swelling, chest pain, headache, stomach pain, joint pain, all depending on where the infection is present.

Mosquito borne virus - headache, fever, joint or muscle pain, skin rash, fatigue and nausea.

Minimising your risk:

Cover cuts and abrasions.

Wear gloves where possible and wash hands thoroughly before eating, drinking and/or smoking.

Shower thoroughly after contacting contaminated floodwaters, soil and mud.

Apply insect repellent, especially dawn and dusk; wear loose, light coloured clothing.

Use respiratory protection (P2 or higher) if possible to minimise melioidosis infection.

Various government and non-government assistance is available and the list continues to grow for those who are affected by the floodwaters.

Government:

Disaster recovery payment - $1000 per person, $400 per child under 16 for eligible LGAs.

Emergency hardship assistance grants - $180 per person, $900 for families of 5+ persons.

Extraordinary Disaster Assistance Recovery Grants - $75,000 for flood affected producers.

Disaster assistance loans - Up to $250,000 for 10 years.

Not for profit:

Rural aid - financial aid, fodder, farm army and counselling.

Lions NEED4FEED - assistance with emergency fodder.

Drought Angels - financial support and farm assistance.

BlazeAid - resurrecting fences and clean-up.

Contact with the team at eastAUSmilk on (07) 3236 2955 or Jade on 0437 923 398 if you need assistance with application forms, resources and/or want to register for BlazeAid to come to your property to help with fencing.