Man missing from Winton pastoral property found

The man missing from a Winton property has been found, after a search and rescue operation was launched earlier in the week.

Police confirmed Michael Carter had been found "safe and well" on Sunday morning, after search efforts were scaled back on Saturday due to extreme heat in the region.

Police and local landholders conducted extensive mobile and aerial patrols, including within dense bushland to locate the 40-year-old.



Early reports indicated the man had gone missing from the Jarvisfield Station homestead, located 65 kilometres from Winton on the Kennedy Developmental Road, sometime between 9.00pm Wednesday and 5.30am on Thursday.

Temperatures in the Central Highlands reached 42 degrees Celsius on Thursday.



