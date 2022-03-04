Man missing from a pastoral property at Winton

A search and rescue operation is currently underway in Central Queensland, for a man missing from a Winton pastoral property since late Wednesday.

Police and local landholders have conducted extensive mobile and aerial patrols, including within dense bushland to locate 40-year-old Michael Carter.



Early reports indicate the man went missing from the Jarvisfield Station homestead, located 65 kilometres from Winton on the Kennedy Developmental Road, sometime between 9.00pm Wednesday and 5.30am on Thursday.

Michael is believed to have left the property on foot and concerns are held for his safety and wellbeing as he has not made contact with family or friends and is believed to have limited water with him during heatwave conditions.

Temperatures in the Central Highlands reached 42 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Michael is described as Caucasian, approximately 170cm tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be wearing prescription safety glasses.

Police are urgently appealing to Michael, or anyone who has information on his whereabouts to come forward.

Landholders wishing to assist with the search are asked to contact Winton Police Station directly on 46525130, or via Policelink 131444.

Read more

Mossie disease outbreak worsens, first person infected

Moranbah State High School seeking to fill 10 vacant teaching positions

Outback Wrangler star dies in helicopter accident

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the North Queensland Register newsletter below.

