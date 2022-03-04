Weaner steers reach 900c at Gracemere

Combined agents yarded 2315 head at Gracemere on Wednesday, comprising 1362 steers, 672 heifers, 191 cows, 75 cows and calves and 15 bulls.

Quality was mixed, although condition was good through most of the yarding.

The cow numbers were well back on last sale, although a good line of bullocks were penned.

Competition was also good from processors and feeder buyers, taking into consideration of the flooding in the south. Restockers were again very strong and maintained values on last week's sale.



Slaughter steers sold to 466c, average 452c, steers 500-600kg reached 480c, average 448c, steers 400-500kg sold to 558c, average 509c, steers 330-400kg reached 680c, average 556c, steers 280-330kg made 798c, average 630c, steers 200-280kg sold to 874c, average 766c, and steers under 200kg sold to 900c, average 768c.

Slaughter cows sold to 393c, average 379c, cows 500-600kg reached 428c, average 382c, cows 400-500kg reached 416c, average 376c, cows 330-400kg reached 420c, average 359c, and cows under 330kg made 346c, average 337c.

Slaughter heifers sold to 458c, average 458c, heifers 400-500kg reached 510c, average 464c, heifers 330-400kg made 594c, average 513c, heifers 280-330kg made 648c, average 561c, heifers 200-280kg reached 770c, average 660c, and heifers under 200kg made 724c, average 688c.

Cows and calves sold to $3950/unit, average $3000/unit.

Bulls over 600kg made 370c, average 354c.

HIGHLIGHTS:

AJ McLean, Ridgelands, sold Charbray bullocks to 448c/kg weighing 700kg to return $3140/hd.

Hillcrest Pastoral Company, Middlemount, sold Brahman cross bullocks for 466c weighing 617kg to return $2880/hd.

Comack Family Trust, Wycarbah, sold Droughtmaster steers for 826c weighing 253kg to return $2089/hd.

Branxholme P/L, St Lawrence, sold Brahman weaner steers for 804c weighing 275 to return $2218/hd.

Brian Brown, Wowan, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 530c weighing 445kg to return $2362/hd.

J Horn, Carmila, sold Brahman cross steers for 546c weighing 432kg to return $2360/hd.

Darcy Martin, Dululu, sold Brangus/Droughtmaster cross steers for 620c weighing 342kg to return $2122/hd.

R Pocock, Bracewell, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 792c weighing 270kg to return $2142/hd.

JP and JA Ramm, Dululu, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 850c weighing 229kg to return $1951/hd.

R Miller and D Smith, Midgee, sold Brahman cross sSteers for 828c weighing 248kg to return $2060/hd.

Reaco Pty Ltd, Marlborough, sold Brangus steers for 862c weighing 219kg to return $1894/hd.

J Baccon, Bajool, sold No.1 Droughtmaster steers for 670c weighing 356kg to return $2386/hd.

Woorabinda Pastoral Co, Duaringa, sold Droughtmaster cross cows for 400c weighing 553kg to return $2214/hd.

O'Rourke Pastoral Co, Glenlee, sold Brahman cross cows for 416c weighing 465kg to return $1935/hd.

JP and JA Ramm, Dululu, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 720c weighing 213kg to return $1534/hd.

Comack Family Trust, Wycarbah, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 770c weighing 245kg to return $1886/hd.

Branxholme P/L, St Lawrence, sold Brahman weaner heifers for 724c weighing 230kg to return $1671/hd.

ST and VE Sharps, Marlborough, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 498c weighing 446kg to return $2225/hd.

B and S Mills, Biloela, sold Brangus heifers for 736c weighing 231kg to return $1702/hd.

Cashmere Cattle Co, Mulara, sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $3950/unit.