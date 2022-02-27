Fatal crash south east of Burketown

A man has died after falling from a car at Stokes, south east of Burketown this morning.

Police believe that at around 12.30am two men were travelling in the tray of a ute near Leichardt Falls when they fell out.

Police and Royal Flying Doctor Service personnel rendered first aid to a 22-year-old man, however he died on scene.

Another man, aged 20, suffered serious back injuries and was flown to hospital.

The 33-year-old male driving the vehicle was not physically injured. Another man, aged 44, was also travelling in the cab and not physically injured.

Investigations are underway to determine the circumstances of the man's death.

