Cloncurry Hospital farewells DON Lesley Laffey

Cloncurry Hospital has farewelled a legend this week with director of nursing Lesley Laffey finishing up after 26 years.

With an impressive nursing career spanning more than 30 years under her belt, including the key role of DON at Cloncurry Hospital for almost 26 years, Lesley completed her last shift on February 25 before retiring her stethoscope and enjoying precious time with her family.

Lesley is a born and bred fifth generation Cloncurry local and after completing her nursing training in Sydney, a six year stint in Hughenden and midwife training in Townsville, she returned to her beloved town and has become a comforting and familiar face to locals throughout the years during visits to the local hospital.

"I think having a connection with the community has been very beneficial, therefore people were more willing to come to me with what they needed, what they would like changed, if they had a problem, so I think yes, having that connection with community is important and people invite you to become involved in decision making in other parts of the community," Lesley said.

She's had a career that has seen many challenges and changes, from the introduction of computer systems to healthcare, to code blacks and a pandemic, Lesley says one of her proudest moments was seeing the $7.4 million aged care annex of the hospital become a reality.

"We campaigned for at least 15 years for the aged care facility, with Keith Douglas (Snr), and to become a MPHS (multi-purpose health facility) and I think that has been the biggest benefit to the community, especially the elderly, having somewhere for them to live while staying in their community," Lesley said.

"The progress in technology and telehealth services, those types of changes have been very, very beneficial for the community, access to different services without the patient having to transfer."

So, what comes next for this busy lady who has spent more than 30 years looking after others? Lesley is looking forward to starting some projects that she has been too busy to undertake.

"House renovations, a bit of decluttering, sewing, gardening and spending time with my grandchildren, and with my family," she said.

"But I will miss it, it has been full on for 25 years, but I feel like I have achieved what I needed to."

