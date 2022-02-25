Fun park owner accidentally finds rare platinum barra

A fun park owner got more than he bargained for when unloading a fresh supply of barramundi into his dam, finding a rare platinum variety.

Townsville Barra Fun Park owner Brent Stevenson bought the fish on Monday to replenish the business' supply and got the shock of a lifetime when he saw what came out of a bucket.

"I farmed barramundi for about nine years, and I used to get in 20,000 fingerlings every six weeks, and I'd never seen one," Mr Stevenson said.

"I was just more shocked than anything else."

White in appearance rather than the typical grey, experts estimate it's a 10 in one million find.

Mr Stevenson preferred not to disclose what he paid, but with platinum barramundi listed on a popular fish sales website for $3000, he joked that he got a bargain.

"They're cranky because I got it cheap. No one saw it go into the tank, because they put in 100kg at a time," he said.

"I had a win for a change. I don't have many, but I do have some."

Unfortunately for him and his assistant - brother-in-law James Finlay - they didn't record a weight, measurement or photo - only a quick video.

"When you're moving fish like that, you don't really want to stuff around measuring them and weighing them," Mr Steveson said.



"It was quite large. It was at least a three or four kilo fish, and it's gone into our big barra dam."

The park offers visitors the chance to catch a barra from their two dams - the larger one holding 400 to 500 fish.

LEADING RESEARCHER: James Cook University aquaculture Professor Dean Jerry. Photo: Supplied

James Cook University aquaculture Professor Dean Jerry, Townsville, is researching the genetics behind some of these rare colour morphs.

He and the JCU team are working with one of the largest barramundi farms in Queensland, Mainstream Aquaculture, to understand the genetics behind golden barramundi so the company can produce more true breeding populations and create a new, niche product.

Prof Jerry said platinum and gold barramundi were incredibly rare.



"[For platinums it's] maybe 10 in a million. We're not sure," Prof Jerry said.

"When you have the fish from those golden barramundi broodstock, you'd still probably only get 30 progeny in a million. In a normal breeding population, it's probably less than one in a million."



The researcher thinks the rare colours are due to a 'genetic by environment effect' which causes some fish to not be able to produce melanin at the levels of what an average barramundi might produce.

"Barramundi have possibly up to three different pigment cells and one of them is the melanin producing cells, which gives them that dark, silver/black colour," he said.

"These fish can still produce melanin and they can still go normal colour, but generally, at their basal levels of maintenance, they don't."

More news

Want news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the North Queensland Register newsletter below.