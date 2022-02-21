Drought resilience at forefront of new investment

Townsville-based VRM Biologik Group has announced its investment with North Queensland company Savannah Sun Foods in a new division.



The merge unites both entities in their mission to improve the state of agriculture and sustainable grown foods in North Queensland.

Soil restoration experts, VRM Biologik, have developed technologies to assist with environmental challenges to ensure soil health is sufficient to provide for the food needs of Australia and the globe, while Savannah Sun Foods is a bulk grower of climate-adapted seeds and grains for crop rotations.



VRM Biologik CEO, Kellie Walters, said the new investment was a logical match.

"We are thrilled to have Savannah Sun Foods join the VRM Biologik family," she said.

"This synergy gives our team the capacity to deliver comprehensive value for our customers.

"This includes soil improvement, carbon sequestration, drought mitigation and high value, sustainably grown foods."

The investment will merge technologies and networks to provide a combined offering to farmers such as improving carbon sequestration and soil moisture to grow in dry periods without chemical input and supercharge the capacity to grow climate adapted specialist food and fodder crops.

Ms Walters said the partnership will have a significant impact on drought resilience.



"In the future, for example, we can provide climate adapted seeds such as growing feed for cattle during drought affected times," she said.

"It will help to level conditions and the 'boom and bust' narrative that is common in agriculture."

Head of Savannah Sun Foods, Tony Matchett, said the merge enhanced their sustainability vision.

"This partnership with the team at VRM Biologik completes our passion for a circular economy in the development of sustainable and resilient farming system solutions in northern Australia," he said.

"The technology this brings allows us to remove, reuse and redistribute potential waste streams in our business, and ensures growers and the communities and regions where they operate, are at the forefront of sustainable actions for a better future".



