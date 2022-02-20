Murder charge, Innisfail, after circular saw taken to man's leg

Queensland police have charged a man with murder following the death of a man at Innisfail on Saturday morning.

Police believe at 3.48am two men drove together to Fitzgerald Park at Innisfail, exited the vehicle and sat under a tree in the park.

About twenty minutes later, one of the men used a circular saw to cut the other man's leg off below the knee.

That man has then assisted the other man back to the car before leaving the area on foot.

At 4.23am a member of the public located the injured man and called emergency services.

The 66-year-old Innisfail man died a short time later.

A 36-year-old Innisfail man was located by police around midday at a Innisfail residence and has been charged with one count of murder.

He will appear at the Innisfail Magistrates Court on Monday February 21.

Police continue to appeal for anyone who has knowledge of this incident or has relevant dash cam or CCTV footage to come forward.

Also read: Big business Sunday trading ban extended

Also read: Susan McDonald says farmers are owed an apology for the way Australian unions are smearing them

Want news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the North Queensland Register newsletter below.