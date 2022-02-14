Charters Towers welcomes retail giant Harvey Norman

Leading Australian retailer Harvey Norman will open a new store in Charters Towers after signing a lease within the new development precinct Goldtower Central.



The retailer has acquired 2132-m2 of selling space and a further 550-m2 of warehousing to service the local region.



The six week store fit out is set to begin in mid-February and an official opening date expected within the first week of April.



The opening will mark one of the biggest western regional stores and offer a suite of furniture, bedding, electrical and computers.



Goldtower Central Executive Director, Paul McIver, said investment into the precinct will lessen the travel load the local community often makes for purchases.



"My family have been in business in the Charters Towers region since the 1980's and it is exciting to see the development take on a national retailer such as Harvey Norman," he said.



"They have faith in the regional communities, and this store will be employing up to 40 people.



"We want the community to spend locally, be employed locally and to grow the economy."



Country and western retailer W. Titley & Co is another welcomed tenant within the precinct signing 1376-m2 of selling space. Operational in Charters Towers since 1926, the store will open their doors in early March.



Mr McIver said the local community is only set to grow with continued business interest.



"We will continue to build in the township of Charters Towers as long as we continue to bring new business to the region," he said.



Goldtower Central is in stage one of development and has delivered 100-million dollars in direct infrastructure investment.



The commercial precinct will be home to retail, industrial and service orientated businesses.



