Nominations open for Richmond Shire Council councillor by-election

Nominations are open for the Richmond Shire Council councillor by-election, being held on 12 March 2022.

Electoral Commission of Queensland (ECQ) Commissioner Pat Vidgen said anyone interested in becoming a councillor should act now as there were several steps in the nomination process.

"Under Queensland law, potential candidates need to make sure they are eligible to nominate," Mr Vidgen said.

"They must also pay a $250 deposit, open a dedicated campaign bank account, and complete the free mandatory online training through the Department of State Development, Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning website.

"The full list of candidate requirements is on the ECQ website Election Participants page and nominations will close strictly at midday on Monday February 21."

The election to fill the councillor position vacated last month will be a full postal ballot, as requested by the council.

"A full-postal election means there will be no polling booths and all ballot materials will be mailed to the region's around 560 electors following the close of nominations," Mr Vidgen said.

"Voting is compulsory if you're 18 or older and all votes must be completed before 6pm on election day, which is Saturday 12 March."

Mr Vidgen encouraged Richmond Shire residents to check they were correctly enrolled to vote, so their ballot materials could be sent to the correct address.

"The electoral roll will close on Friday 18 February, so now is the perfect time for people to check or update their enrolment at aec.gov.au, especially anyone who has moved house or just turned 18," he said.

