Temporary width restrictions on Flinders Hwy bridges

There will be temporary width restrictions on two Flinders Hwy bridges between Cloncurry and Julia Creek for the next five days.

From 6am to 6pm daily, Friday February 11 to Wednesday February 16 temporary width restrictions will be in place over Scrubby Creek and Holy Joe Creek located on the Julia Creek to Cloncurry stretch of the Flinders Highway while asphalt work is undertaken to improve road safety.

Vehicles with a ground contact width or load width exceeding 3.5m must contact the site contact at least 24 hours before arrival on site and failure to comply may result in delays to journeys.

The site contact is Mike McCulloch on 0417 944 353 or 0420 368 489

Scrubby Creek is 70km west of Julia Creek while Holy Joe Creek is 40km west of Julia Creek.

