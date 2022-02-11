Weaner steers sell to 950c, average 846c at Gracemere

Combined agents yarded 2314 head at CQLX on Wednesday, comprising 1165 steers, 858 heifers, 250 cows, 30 cows and calves and 11 bulls.

Cattle were penned from most local areas and as far away as Clermont.

The usual processors were operating as well as the regular feeders with the restocker panel changing from week to week.

Quality and condition were both good with quality related improvements in prices throughout the yard.

Slaughter steers sold to 534c, average 534c, steers 400-500kg sold to 584c, average 542c, steers 330-400kg reached 718c, average 581c, steers 280-330kg made 814c, average 716c, steers 200-280kg sold to 878c, average 774c, and steers under 200kg sold to 950c, average 846c.

Slaughter cows sold to 414c, average 405c, cows 500-600kg reached 446c, average 394c, cows 400-500kg reached 520c, average 395c, cows 330-400kg reached 458c, average 395c, and cows under 330kg made 314c, average 309c.

Slaughter heifers sold to 470c, average 448c, heifers 400-500kg reached 566c, average 525c, heifers 330-400kg made 676c, average 537c, heifers 280-330kg made 676c, average 587c, heifers 200-280kg reached 762c, average 662c, and heifers under 200kg made 766c, average 715c.

Cows and calves sold to $3950/unit, average $3224/unit.

Bulls over 600kg made 400c, average 363c, and bulls 400-600kg sold to 356c, average 356c.

Gary Wendt, Ray White Rural Gracemere, with a Mackland Grazing run of light feeder Brahman and Brangus steers which sold for 592c/kg and averaged 356kg to return $2063/hd.

David Parsons, Raglan, sold a run of 140 Brahman feeder steers to average 545c/kg weighing 427kg to return $2331/hd. Foley and Drake, Dululu, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for 668c weighing 331kg to return $2216/hd. Errol Mellor, Gogango, sold Brangus weaner steers for 912c weighing 188kg to return $1714/hd.



Moretti family, Wowan, sold Charbray weaner steers for 814c weighing 281kg to return $2290/hd. Booth Bros, St Lawrence, sold Brahman cross steers for 800c weighing 260kg to return $2075/hd. EM and RF Bella, Nebo, sold No.0 Brangus steers for 558c weighing 499kg returning $2788/hd.



A Smith, Morinish, sold Brangus cross steers for 878c weighing 228kg to return $2005/hd. L Smith, Gainsford, sold Brangus steers for 842c weighing 271kg to return $2282/hd. Needham family, Marlborough, sold Charbray steers for 638c weighing 393kg to return $2510/hd.



Wirringan P/L, Canoona, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers for 690c weighing 240kg to return $1660/hd. Nullegai Grazing, Marlborough, sold No.1/2 Grey Brahman weaner heifers for 762c weighing 247kg to return $1882/hd. IV and A Walters, Dalma, sold Brangus heifers for 542c weighing 405kg to return $2195/hd. Cashemere Cattle Co, Mulara, sold young Droughtmaster cows and calves for $2650/unit