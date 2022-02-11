Light weaner heifers sell to 716c at Emerald

Numbers lifted by 1000 head to see 2650 penned at Emerald on Thursday.

With the great prices on offer, prime numbers featured with over 110 pens of prime cattle sold, but they weren't the only category that enjoyed market lifts, nearly every description gained ground on last week's prices.

In the prime section, bullocks over 550kg sold to 534c to average 462c, heavy steers 500-550kg made to 566c to average 531c, heavy heifers topped at 546c to average 465c, heavy cows over 520kg made as much as 412c to average 407c, cows 450-520kg reached 408c to average 385c, while heavy bulls over 600kg sold to 376c.

In the store section, heavy feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 592c to average 560c, trade feeder steers 350-400kg sold to 724c to average 599c, steers 280-350kg reached 774c to average 654c, while weaner steers 200-280kg made as much as 746c to average 677c.

Trade feeder heifers 350-400kg sold to 568c to average 520c, heifers 280-350kg topped at 670c to average 524c, weaner heifers 200-280kg made as much as 688c to average 610c, while light heifers under 200kg sold to 716c. A pen of young Brangus cross cows with calves two to three months old, sold for $3600/unit.





Arcturus Downs, Springsure, consigned a draft of Droughtmaster steers to 569c to weigh 489kg and returned $2785. Noel and Dallas Daley, Wilford, Willows, sold a line of Brahman steers making to 560c to weigh 472kg or $2644.



The Prince family, Janibee, Capella, sold Droughtmaster steers to 576c to weigh 389kg and $2242. The Curran family, Bluegrass Plains, Capella, sold Charolais cross steers to 708c to weigh 310kg or $2198 while their heifer portion made to 608c and weighed 308kg to return $1877.



The McLucas family, Roper Valley, Middlemount, sold Santa cross cows to 399c to weigh 476kg or $1900, while their heifers topped at 546c and weighed 400kg to return $2184. Shane Goodwin, Malthoid, Capella, sold Brahman heifers to 532c to weigh 416kg and returned $2217.







