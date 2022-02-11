Weaner steers reach 746c at Blackall

Blackall agents yarded 915 head on Thursday. Cattle were sourced from Winton, Hughenden, Longreach, Blackall, Barcaldine, Aramac and surrounding districts.

The market remained strong but getting up to 10c to 20c better in places with a mixed yarding of cattle, store cattle were still in high demand.

Bulls under 450kg sold to 516c, average 516c, and bulls over 450kg made 354c, average 324c.

Cows 300-400kg sold to 384c, average 262c, cows 400-500kg made 400c, average 336c, and cows over 500kg reached 400c, to average 362c.

Heifers under 220kg made 672c, average 533c, heifers 220-280kg sold to 588c, averaging 531c, heifers 280-350kg reached 550c, average 445c, heifers 350-450kg made 502c, average 434c, and heifers over 450kg sold to 428c, averaging 396c.

Steers under 220kg sold to 746c, average 670c, steers 220-280kg sold to 742c, averaging 667c, steers 280-350kg made 740c, average 615c, steers 350-400kg reached 666c, average 574c, steers 400-550kg made 550c, average 521c, and steers over 550kg sold to 400c, average 400c.

Mickeys made to 650c, to average 541c.

Cows and calves made to $3080/unit, averaging $2940/unit.

HIGHLIGHTS:

D C Forster, Rodney Downs, Ilfracombe, sold Droughtmaster cross cows for 378.2c weighing 717kg to return $2712/hd. Romulus Pastoral Trust, Romulus, Blackall, sold Santa cross cows for 370.2c weighing 625kg to return $2316/hd and also sold Santa cross steers for 686.2c weighing 331kg to return $2272/hd. HC Forster, Rodney Downs, Ilfracombe, sold Angus cross steers for 740.2c weighing 290kg to return $2146/hd.



Handley Grazing, Hanley, Barcaldine, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 708.2c weighing 293kg to return $2004/hd. Ross and Son, Vacy, Yaraka, sold Santa cross steers for 666.2c weighing 347kg to return $2317. JM Muntelwit, Lara, Barcaldine, sold Brahman heifers for 544.2c weighing 272kg to return $1508/hd. Juanita Pastoral Co sold Droughtmaster PTIC heifers off agistment at Aramac for $2620/hd.



Angus cross steers from Jericho sold for 558.2c averaging 389kg returning $2171.40/hd. JM and JD Chandler, Kyneton, Barcaldine, sold Santa Gertrudis steers for 530c weighing 477.5kg. Ben Avery, Allandale, Blackall, sold Charolais cross steers for a top of 714c, weighing 328kg to return $2342/hd. LLR and TL Woods, Limbri Downs, Hughenden, sold Charolais cross steers for 374.2c weighing 274 kg to return $1848/hd.



Summer Hill Pastoral Company, Summer Hill, Ilfracombe, sold Droughtmaster steers for 742.2c weighing 270kg. Summerdell Grazing, Summerdell, Jericho, sold prime Brahman cross cows to a top of 365c weighing 615kg to return $2245.89/hd. They also sold Brangus cross steers to a top of 736.2c weighing 258.2c to return $1900.73.



Dick Cribb, Gydia Park, Isisford, sold prime Brangus cows to a top of 360.2c weighing 549kg to return $1978.10. Maranda Pastoral Co P/L, Maranda, Barcaldine, sold prime heifers to top at 428.2c weighing 490kg to return $2098.18. They also sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 642.2c weighing 345kg to return $2215.59.



Gillespie Grazing Co, Gillespie, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis heifers for 672.2c weighing 160kg for a return of $1075p/hd. Kurrboo Livestock Co, Kurrboo, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers for 528.2c weighing 444kg for a return of $2346p/hd.



BLJ Grazing, North Pentwyn, Blackall, sold Brahman cross cows for 375c weighing 577kg for a return of $2165p/hd. DV and RJ Bailey, Singleton, Isisford, sold Brahman cross steers for 714.2c weighing 260kg for a return of $1856/hd.