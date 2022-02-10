Townsville and Rockhampton small business operators invited to meet with Ombudsman

Townsville and Rockhampton small businesses will have the opportunity to discuss recent flood impacts when the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman (ASBFEO) visits next week.



ASBFEO representative, Bruce Billson, will meet with business owners to discuss flood, cyclone or storm related damage at two separate feedback sessions.



"We want to hear from small and family business owners who have lived experience of a natural disaster such as floods or cyclones and have ideas about how best the government can support them to prepare and remain resilient in the case of an unavoidable event," Mr Billson said.



"What we learn from small businesses in this session, will help inform the work on our current Small Business Natural Disaster Preparedness and Resilience inquiry.



"Including recommendations to improve education and engagement programs to best target and assist small businesses in preparing for natural disasters."



Mr Billson is encouraging both Townsville and Rockhampton small and family business owners to take part in the discussions.



The Townsville feedback session will be held at Northreach Baptist Church Hall on Monday, 14 February from 7.30am to 8.30am. The Rockhampton feedback session will also be held on Monday, 14 February at the Smarthub at Customs House from 7pm-8pm.



Small business operators who are unable to attend can contribute their insights online at the ASBFEO website.



