Townsville crash claims life of 23 year old man

Townsville crash claims life of 23 year old man

News
Aa

A traffic crash in Townsville on Sunday morning has claimed the life of a 23-year-old man.

Aa

A traffic crash in Townsville on Sunday morning has claimed the life of a 23-year-old man.

Police believe a white VW Golf was travelling outbound on the Ring Road at around 12:45am when it left the roadway, crashing through a fence before coming to a rest in a bushland and/or drain way area.

The two occupants of the vehicle were trapped for a period of time.

A 23-year-old Bushland Beach man, a passenger in a vehicle, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver, a 25-year-old Nome man, was transported to Townsville Hospital in a serious condition.

Police are asking for any witnesses or anyone with relevant dash cam footage to contact them.

Also read: Cotton rebound continues with second biggest season tipped

Also read: Weaner steers reach 826c, average 755c at Charters Towers

Want weekly news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the North Queensland Register newsletter below.

Aa

From the front page

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. About Us
  3. Advertising
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Conditions of Use
  6. Copyright © 2015. Fairfax Media.