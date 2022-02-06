Townsville crash claims life of 23 year old man

A traffic crash in Townsville on Sunday morning has claimed the life of a 23-year-old man.

Police believe a white VW Golf was travelling outbound on the Ring Road at around 12:45am when it left the roadway, crashing through a fence before coming to a rest in a bushland and/or drain way area.

The two occupants of the vehicle were trapped for a period of time.

A 23-year-old Bushland Beach man, a passenger in a vehicle, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver, a 25-year-old Nome man, was transported to Townsville Hospital in a serious condition.



Police are asking for any witnesses or anyone with relevant dash cam footage to contact them.

