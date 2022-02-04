City slickers want a piece of Charters Towers after Survivor debut

City slickers are flocking to Charters Towers with help from the latest season of Australian Survivor: Blood V Water, which aired to millions of viewers earlier this week.

Located 136km south-west of Townsville, local agents say the once booming gold hub has seen a 30 per cent increase in both the rental and selling market after making its debut on the popular reality show.



Harcourts Kingsberry Towers owner and real estate agent, Julia Fraser, said these days you had to book in advance to get a table at the pub, something previously unheard of.



"Since 2019, the market has essentially been turned on its head," Ms Fraser said.



READ MORE: Survivor producers declare Cloncurry real star of show

READ MORE: Spectacular former convent on the market again, this time for $3m

READ MORE: David Friend celebrates 50 years in agriculture

"We've had a lot of interest from down south.



"Families from Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne are looking to relocate to our region for a lifestyle change."



Ms Fraser said the increased boom had a remarkable flow on effect in the local community.



"Charters Towers offers a lot of employment opportunities whether that be the education sector, Queensland Health, or even small business owners through business precincts such as the Goldtower Central," she said.



Charters Towers Regional Council Mayor Frank Beveridge says the production created lasting impacts in the region.

Charters Towers Regional Council Mayor, Frank Beveridge, said the Network 10 production created over 100 local jobs and had an estimated $5-million cash injection into the local region.



"There was most certainly an atmosphere of excitement around the town during filming," Mayor Beveridge said.



"It was a huge secret for many months, but there was definitely a knowing of something big happening as there were hundreds of newcomers moving around town.



"Pub quiz nights became a lot more interesting as we had many new teams competing. The employees did a great job at integrating into the community."



The production was a real opportunity to see Charters Towers exposed to an interstate and international market, the Mayor said.



"Not only has it had a ripple effect amongst the town with money going into local businesses, our young adults also benefited from the experience," Mayor Beveridge said.



"A lot of the crew took our keen filming and writing students under their wings and provided an invaluable experience."



In 2022 Charters Towers will celebrate 150-years of its local history with numerous events planned throughout the year.



Want news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the North Queensland Register newsletter below.

