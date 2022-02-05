Police fear Atherton cattle stolen for slaughter

Police are investigating the suspected theft of cattle in very good condition from two seperate properties in the Atherton Tableland, with fears they may have been taken for slaughter.



Detectives from the Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) received reports that two large Brahman steers had gone missing from a rural property on Wongabel Road sometime in the past six months.

A further two Charolais heifers were reported missing from East Barron Road, last seen just after the new year.

Investigators suspect the animals were stolen using some form of livestock transport such as a truck or secure trailer.

Given the animals were said to be in good condition, it is believed the motivation for the theft may have been slaughter and consumption.



Members of the public are asked to report any knowledge of the thefts or any unregulated sale of beef in the region, or suspicious behaviour around rural properties.



Reports can be made to the Mareeba MOCS (Rural) office directly on 4030 3321 or reports can be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

