Cows and calves reach $4300/unit at CQLX

Combined agents yarded 3908 head at Gracemere on Wednesday, comprising 1963 steers, 1357 heifers, 384 cows, 125 cows and calves and 79 bulls.

Cattle came from Collinsville in the north, west to Alpha, south to Mt Larcom and the usual local areas.

Condition was good for most with quality varying throughout the yard. The regular processors were present with additional feeders and restockers operating to improve prices for the best-bred lines particularly in the heifer classes.

Slaughter steers sold to 544c, average 511c, steers 400-500kg sold to 600c, average 533c, steers 330-400kg reached 746c, average 600c, steers 280-330kg made 820c, average 708c, steers 200-280kg sold to 862c, average 766c, and steers under 200kg sold to 878c, average 801c.

Slaughter cows sold to 395c, average 390c, cows 500-600c made 412c, average 391c, cows 400-500kg reached 460c, average 392c, cows 330-400kg reached 400c, average 386c, and cows under 330kg made 462c, average 395c.

Slaughter heifers sold to 472c, average 449c, heifers 400-500kg reached 596c, average 468c, heifers 330-400kg made 668c, average 540c, heifers 280-330kg made 712c, average 599c, heifers 200-280kg reached 776c, average 658c, and heifers under 200kg made 798c, average 704c.

Cows and calves sold to $4300/unit, average $3027/unit.

Bulls over 600kg made 370c, average 341c, and bulls 400-600kg sold to 356c, average 344c.

Liam Karrasch, Brian Dawson Auctions Livestock & Property Marketing, with a LE and CD Stewart, Comet, offering of Speckle Park heifers which sold for 738c/kg and weighed 240kg to return $1776/head.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Unity Pastoral, Baralaba, sold 88 Brahman steers to top at 534c, weighing 470kg to return $2478/hd. S and C Robertson, Dalma, sold Santa steers to average 611c, weighing 408kg to return $2493/hd. Bullrush Pastoral, Nebo, sold Brangus steers for 544c, weighing 503kg to return $2740/hd. Nullegai Grazing, Marlborough, sold Charbray cross steers for 834c, weighing 247kg to return $2065/hd.



JG and MA McCartney, Marlborough, sold No.0 Grey Brahman steers for 548c, to average 418kg to return $2290/hd. Legwood Pastoral Co, Theodore, sold Braford steers for 600c, weighing 407kg to return $2444/hd. EJ Woodard, Duaringa, sold Brangus cross steers for 820c, weighing 290kg to return $2378/hd. S Hoare, Dingo, sold Brangus steers for 850c, weighing 241kg to return $2052/hd. L McKinlay, Gogango, sold Charbray steers for 710c, weighing 343kg to return $2441/hd.

W Baker, Goovigen, sold Droughtmaster cows for 394c, weighing 618kg to return $2437/hd. C and M Schmidt, Jambin, sold Droughtmaster cross cows for 387c, weighing 645kg to return $2497/hd. Beeblee Pastoral, Nebo, sold Brangus cows for 392c, weighing 578kg to return $2269/hd. Aberleigh Cattle, Alpha, sold 66 Brangus cows for 399c, weighing 531kg to return $2121/hd. Bayfield Cattle Co, Biloela, sold PTIC Brangus/Charbray cross cows for $2800/hd.

J Goudie, Baralaba, sold Brangus heifers for 578c, weighing 374kg to return $2166/hd. G and J Vella family, Marlborough, sold Brangus heifers for 738c, weighing 231kg to return $1708/hd. LE and CD Stewart, Comet, sold EU Acc Speckle Park heifers for 738c, weighing 240kg to return $1776/hd. R and J Jacobsen, Marlborough, sold Brangus heifers 568c, weighing 349kg to return $1983/hd.

Bayfield Cattle Co, Biloela, sold Brangus/Charbray cross cows and calves for $4300/unit.