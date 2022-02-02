Agent hits half century

David Friend has been an agriculture marketer of sheep and cattle for 50 years, working in both Queensland and New South Wales. Photo: Supplied

Livestock agent David Friend has celebrated 50 years working as an agricultural salesman.

Mr Friend began work as a woolbroker for Winchcombe, Carson and Company in 1972.



Hailing from Harden in New South Wales, Mr Friend then worked in Quirindi, Brewarrina and Braidwood before he made the move to Queensland in 1987, where he worked in Roma for 20 years, Warwick for 18 and a short stint in Goondiwindi.

In 2019 Mr Friend retired, but that only lasted for two weeks before he moved back to Roma and started working for PJH Livestock and Property.

Speaking on his experience in the industry Mr Friend said, "It's been good, but it has changed, no doubt about that".



"It gave me an opportunity to see different parts of the country and different aspects of the industry."



When asked about his favourite part of the job, Mr Friend said, "I think it's just liaising with clients and trying to give them the best advice that you can".



