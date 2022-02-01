Mackay manufacturing sector boosted with Hub funding

Northern manufacturing sector has been given a boost with the Palaszczuk government announcing permanent funding for the Mackay Manufacturing Hub.

Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing and Minister for Water, Glenn Butcher, was joined by Mackay MP, Julieanne Gilbert, at local manufacturing business, Bryan Industries, which specialises in mining and machinery fabrication.



The visit was part of a $17 million statewide boost for manufacturing.

"I know the team at the Mackay Manufacturing Hub have worked really hard to get some great results and working with businesses like Bryan Industries brings many rewards," he said.

Also read: Cattle rebuild gains pace

Also read: Heavy rain hampers emergency repairs in flooded SA outback | pictures

"Sixty Mackay locals are employed by this business and we know that ongoing funding, for programs which helped keep Queenslanders employed, are so important to the future of the manufacturing sector."

General manager Clinton Venz said the Mackay Manufacturing Hub had proved a valuable resource in helping the business plan for growth.

"The team at the Hub introduced us to the entrepreneurs program with Neil Pratt and we now have developed a roadmap that is focused on growing our business," Mr Venz said.

"From that we've also been successful in achieving a growth grant and this will help us increase our capability and capacity.

"We've also found the Hub's business events to be very informative and helpful and will use the principles we have learned when designing our new facility."

Minister Butcher said this funding will ensure manufacturers in Mackay and the surrounding regions continue to receive the services offered by the Hub on a permanent basis.

Want news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the North Queensland Register newsletter below.

