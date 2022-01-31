Funding for remote airstrip upgrades landing soon

Remote communities will be better connected to vital supplies, transport and medical services through round nine of the federal government's Remote Airstrip Upgrade Program.

The Australian government has released guidelines for round nine of the program which aims to enhance the safety and accessibility of aerodromes in rural and remote areas of Australia.

Eligible owners or operators of existing aerodromes in remote or very remote areas of Australia can apply for a grant of between $5000 and $3 million under the program.

Federal Leichhardt MP Warren Entsch said anyone who lives in a remote community understands how important local airstrips are to their way of life.

He said the additional funding would be welcome news for Cape York and Torres Strait communities.

"I encourage eligible owners and operators in Cape York and the Torres Strait to familiarise themselves with the program guidelines ahead of applications opening early next month," Mr Entsch said.

"Cape York and Torres Strait is home to some of the remotest communities in the nation and the local airstrip is quiet literally a lifeline to the outside world.

"They ensure the delivery of supplies and services, facilitate life-saving emergency flights and connect residents to regional centres."

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said the next round will deliver up to $15 million in grants.

"Functioning airstrips are crucial for remote communities," Mr Joyce said.

"The Liberal and Nationals government is continuing to invest in the infrastructure these communities and their residents need and deserve.

"This extra $15 million builds on the $70 million we've already committed to support 340 remote airstrip upgrade projects."

Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister, Kevin Hogan, said the positive impacts an effective airstrip can have on regional and rural townships are significant and long lasting.

"Previous RAU projects have demonstrated how this program supports local jobs and delivers vast improvements to remote community air services," Mr Hogan said.

The guidelines became available on January 18, 2022, with applications opening from Thursday, February 3, 2022.

Applications will close on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Further details on the program, including nine guidelines, are available at: www.business.gov.au/grants-and-programs/remote-airstrip-upgrade-program



