Weaner heifers reach 760c at Emerald

Numbers lifted by 1000 head to see 2600 cattle penned at Emerald on Thursday.

There's nothing like drying green feed and it's starting to show on the finish of the cattle. Quality was fairly good and limited numbers of light weight cattle due to the season didn't deter buyers from going hard to secure the stock on offer.

The market has generally held firm to dearer for prime cattle, feeder tended to slightly ease and store cattle did cheapen up compared to last week but the sheer weight in the light categories is what made the difference.

In the prime section, bullocks over 550kg made to 500c average 439c, heavy steers 500-550kg reached 496c to average 445c, heavy heifers topped at 502c to average 432c, heavy cows over 520kg made as much as 409c to average 395c, 450-520kg cows sold to 400c to average 376c, while heavy bulls over 600kg reached 453c.

In the store section, heavy feeder steers 400-500kg sold to 590c to average 547c, trade feeder steers 350-400kg reached 690c to average 619c, 280-350kg steers topped at 754c to average 680c, weaner steers 200- 280kg made as much as 846c to average 748c, while light steers under 200kg sold to 846c. Feeder heifers 350-400kg sold to 570c to average 514c, heifers 280-350kg reached 656c to average 563c, weaner heifers 200-280kg made as much as 760c to average 615c, while light heifers under 200kg sold to 760c. Only small numbers of cows and calves on offer, a pen of young Brangus cross cows with calves to two months sold for $3400/unit.

Highlights:

The Daniels family, Stonybrook, Fernless, sold Santa bullocks to 442c to weigh 594kg to return $2627. Kerry and Cathy Truloff, The Firs, Willows, sold Charolais cross steers to 778c to weigh 270kg or $2100, while their sister portion made to 672c to weigh 258kg and $1734.



Robbie and Veronica Ryan, Bridgeflats, Emerald, sold Droughtmaster steers making to 834c and weighed 206kg or $1718. Mitch Lansdowne and Theresa Lawrence, Southernwood, Willows, sold Brahman heifers weighing 362kg making 514c or $1863. Lyn Sypher, Westpark, Emerald, sold Droughtmaster heifers to 616c weighing 328kg and returned $2022.



Greg Hutton and family, Togara, Comet, sold Santa cross cows making to 406c to weigh 619kg or $2515. Laurie and Hastings Hawkins, Serpentine, Springsure, sold Droughtmaster cross cows making to 405c to weigh 647kg and returned $2624.