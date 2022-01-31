Charolais steers sell for 820c/$2282 at Eidsvold

There were 640 cattle offered at Eidsvold on Friday.

Eidsvold held their second sale for the year on Friday due to the Australia day public holiday with 640 head yarded.

A very strong buyer panel was in attendance with prices once again being pushed to new levels. An exceptional line of 200 steers in the 300-400kg weight range, from several vendors, met very strong competition throughout, with tops of 820c and to average a respectable 676c.

The next cattle sale will be held on February 9, with the annual Eidsvold Santa/ Santa infused and special store sale to be held on February 24.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Charbray cross steers from Theodore sold for 773c at 221kg returning $1714/hd. Brahman cross steers from Eidsvold sold for 770c at 242kg returning $1866/hd.

Brahman cross steers from Cracow sold for 783c at 285kg returning $2233/hd. Charolais steers from Eidsvold sold for 820c at 278kg returning $2282/hd.

Simmental cross steers from Theodore sold for 638c at 377kg returning $2406/hd. Brangus steers from Monto sold for 820c at 314kg returning $2578/hd.

Brangus steers from Yandaran sold for 518c at 530kg returning $2746/hd.

Brahman cross heifer from Cracow sold for 591c at 301kg returning $1780/hd. Brangus heifers from Monto sold for 678c at 235kg returning $1593/hd.

Angus cross heifers from Mundubbera sold for 636c at 302kg returning $1924/hd. Brahman cross heifers from Biggenden sold for 498c at 375kg returning $1868/hd.

Charbray cross cows from Monto sold for 385c at 603kg returning $2322/hd. PTIC Brahman cross cows from Mundubbera sold for $2200/hd. PTIC Brahman cross cows from Mundubbera sold for $2400/hd.

Brahman bull from Eidsvold sold for 429c at 580kg returning $2489/hd. Brahman bull from Eidsvold sold for 350c at 730kg returning $2555/hd. Droughtmaster bull from Eidsvold sold for 340c at 900kg returning $3060/hd.

Charbray cross cows and calves from Eidsvold sold for $3100/unit.

