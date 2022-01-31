Charolais steers sell for 820c/$2282 at Eidsvold

Eidsvold held their second sale for the year on Friday due to the Australia day public holiday with 640 head yarded.

A very strong buyer panel was in attendance with prices once again being pushed to new levels. An exceptional line of 200 steers in the 300-400kg weight range, from several vendors, met very strong competition throughout, with tops of 820c and to average a respectable 676c.

The next cattle sale will be held on February 9, with the annual Eidsvold Santa/ Santa infused and special store sale to be held on February 24.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Charbray cross steers from Theodore sold for 773c at 221kg returning $1714/hd. Brahman cross steers from Eidsvold sold for 770c at 242kg returning $1866/hd.

Brahman cross steers from Cracow sold for 783c at 285kg returning $2233/hd. Charolais steers from Eidsvold sold for 820c at 278kg returning $2282/hd.

Simmental cross steers from Theodore sold for 638c at 377kg returning $2406/hd. Brangus steers from Monto sold for 820c at 314kg returning $2578/hd.

Brangus steers from Yandaran sold for 518c at 530kg returning $2746/hd.

Brahman cross heifer from Cracow sold for 591c at 301kg returning $1780/hd. Brangus heifers from Monto sold for 678c at 235kg returning $1593/hd.

Angus cross heifers from Mundubbera sold for 636c at 302kg returning $1924/hd. Brahman cross heifers from Biggenden sold for 498c at 375kg returning $1868/hd.

Charbray cross cows from Monto sold for 385c at 603kg returning $2322/hd. PTIC Brahman cross cows from Mundubbera sold for $2200/hd. PTIC Brahman cross cows from Mundubbera sold for $2400/hd.

Brahman bull from Eidsvold sold for 429c at 580kg returning $2489/hd. Brahman bull from Eidsvold sold for 350c at 730kg returning $2555/hd. Droughtmaster bull from Eidsvold sold for 340c at 900kg returning $3060/hd.

Charbray cross cows and calves from Eidsvold sold for $3100/unit.